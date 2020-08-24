COVID-19: Senior Official of Tea Workers’ Association Dies

The Central General Secretary of Assam Tea Workers’ Association Girish Chandra Barpatragohain died of COVID-19 today.

He breathed his last at Assam Medical College and Hospitals, Dibrugarh.

Borpatragohain was 63 years old at the time of his death.

Responding to his demise, CM Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolences. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Saddened to learn about the death of Girish Chandra Borpatragohain, former General Secretary of Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS). In this moment of grief, I offer my sincere condolences to his family members & well-wishers and pray for the departed soul.”

