National

COVID-19: Sikkim Relaxes Norms For Tourists

By Pratidin Bureau

Considering the improving Covid-19 outbreak situation in Sikkim, the state government has eased norms for tourists with effect from Monday.

A notification issued by the state government has stated that the in-bound tourists will not be required to show the documents like being vaccinated with a minimum of one dose of COVID vaccine or RT-PCR test report done 72 hours prior to entering the Himalayan state to officials manning the border check posts at Melli and Rangpo.

Earlier, tourists were required to show vaccination certificates or RT-PCR test reports at the check posts before being allowed entry into Sikkim as per an earlier notification.

Instead of the check post officials, the onus has been put on travel agencies and hotels to keep the records of vaccination certificates and RT-PCR reports of the tourists and submit them to the authorities as and when required.

Similarly, contractors will be required to ensure compliance of safety protocols with regard to labourers being hired by them for work in Sikkim.

Related News

Maharashtra Police Seizes 8,000 Kg Of Beef Worth ₹8 Lakhs

Bharat Bandh: Highways Blocked, Trains Cancelled In Punjab…

Assam Based Forum Urges Centre To Revive Hinglaj Temple In…

PM Modi Rolls Out Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The latest notification, issued on September 24 has further eased norms on the functioning of pubs, eateries, restaurants, and shops in view of ever-improving situation with regard to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sikkim has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible population of the state and both doses to 70.49 per cent people.

You might also like
Top Stories

2 Lifts, 100-ft Tall Tricolor Unfurled At Silchar Railway Station

National

BrahMos Missile Successfully Test Fired

Assam

Assam: Fake Driving License Racket Busted In Nagaon

Assam

Official Inauguration Of Bajali District Held Today

Assam

Akhil demands re-exam for P&RD posts

Top Stories

Himanta, Rafiqul Islam Highest Educated MLAs In Assam: Report