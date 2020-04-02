COVID-19: Special ICU ward inaugurated at GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: Special ICU ward inaugurated at GMCH
Amid the crisis of novel Coronavirus in the State, the total number of ICU in GMCH has increased from 75 to 162. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a special ICU ward at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Taking to Tweeter, Minister Sarma congratulated GMCH authorities for their stupendous work in constructing an ICU ward within a week’s time. The total cost of the project was Rs. 10.13 crores.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Health Department has converted the GMCH into a dedicated COVID-19 care hospital. And currently, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam is 16.

