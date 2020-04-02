COVID-19: Special ICU ward inaugurated at GMCH

Amid the crisis of novel Coronavirus in the State, the total number of ICU in GMCH has increased from 75 to 162. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a special ICU ward at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Taking to Tweeter, Minister Sarma congratulated GMCH authorities for their stupendous work in constructing an ICU ward within a week’s time. The total cost of the project was Rs. 10.13 crores.

Pleased at the stupendous efforts of GMCH which has created a special ICU ward of 50 beds in record time. Inaugurated the same in the presence of MoS @Pijush_hazarika & Pr Secy @samirsinha69. The total no. of ICU has increased from 75 to 162 in a week's time. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/UlToVn2yuF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 2, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Health Department has converted the GMCH into a dedicated COVID-19 care hospital. And currently, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam is 16.