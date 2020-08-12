Top StoriesEntertainmentHealthNational

COVID-19: SS Rajamouli And Family Test Negative

By Pratidin Bureau
51

Director of magnum opus Baahubali SS Rajamouli and his family tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday after completing his quarantine for two weeks.

He, in a tweet, also informed that he will have to wait for three more weeks to see if he is eligible to donate plasma.

The director tweeted, “Completed two weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait three weeks from now to see if we”ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation.”

Related News

4593 new COVID-19 cases detected in Assam

Assam: New lockdown guidelines likely to be announced soon

Assam: 6 more dies of COVID-19, death toll at 161

Objections raised against Debolal Gorlosa To Hoist National…

The filmmaker had informed about being found positive on July 29. Taking to twitter, he had then written, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.”

You might also like
Regional

Congress leader Kharge disappointed on ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Bhupen Da

Regional

Sand syndicate running in Nalbari

Regional

Tripura: 4,400 Bru Refugees To be Repatriated

World

Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison

Entertainment

Ranu Mandal likely to contest in Bigg Boss

Top Stories

Reason Behind ACB raid in IFS Abhijit’s residence

Comments
Loading...