COVID-19: SS Rajamouli And Family Test Negative

Director of magnum opus Baahubali SS Rajamouli and his family tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday after completing his quarantine for two weeks.

He, in a tweet, also informed that he will have to wait for three more weeks to see if he is eligible to donate plasma.

The director tweeted, “Completed two weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait three weeks from now to see if we”ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation.”

The filmmaker had informed about being found positive on July 29. Taking to twitter, he had then written, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.”