COVID-19: States Told To Ensure Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply

In a bid towards ensuring seamless and uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the country, the Union Health Ministry has asked the states a “green corridor” for the unhindered movement of oxygen tankers.

The move comes in the backdrop of the oxygen therapy being extensively used to treat COVID-19 patients who face difficulty in breathing due to a drop in oxygen.

The states were told to ensure unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of such tankers. They were also asked to create hospital-wise oxygen inventory management and plan in advance for timely replenishment so that there was no stockout.

However, the states were, at the same time, also asked to pay the bills of the oxygen manufacturers and suppliers on a timely basis to avoid any interruptions.

Since steel plants are a source of oxygen, the states were further asked to coordinate with such plants.