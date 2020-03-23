COVID-19: “Time To Be Human, Not Hindu, Muslim”: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan cricketer, commentator & Youtuber has advised people to rise over religion and help each other to fight against the dangerous COVID-19.

On his YouTube channel, he posted a video in which he urged all people to become a global force and stick to the rules & regulations issued by the authorities.

Akhtar said “Request all my fans all across the globe. Coronavirus is a global crisis and we have to think as a global force, rise above religion. Lockdown is happening so that the virus does not spread. If you are doing interaction and meeting in places, it will not help”.

Further, he added that “if you people are hoarding things, first think about the daily workers. Now, stores are vacant. We can’t give a guarantee that whether we will live after three months or not. Once think that how a daily worker will feed his family. Time has come, when we behave like a human being, not like a Hindu or a Muslim. People should help each other, collect funds rather than hoarding.

“It has no doubt that rich people will survive, but how a poor will survive? On this planet, we are behaving like animals, but now we have to live like human beings. Please stop storing things, help each other, and look after each other. No time to think about religion, we have to be humans first. He added.

Previously, the fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar had howled and blamed China for this dangerous Coronavirus outbreak.

In his earlier YouTube video, he said that “I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe…I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how you can eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry,”

He added “ I am not opposing the Chinese people but I am against the animals’ law. I fully understand that maybe it is your culture but this thing is not benefitting you also. It is killing the whole of humanity. I am not telling you should boycott the Chinese people but there should be some law. You can’t eat anything and everything”.

In Pakistan, nearly 800 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported to date while five people have already died.