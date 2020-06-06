Covid-19 to Dehing Patkai… A Song That Relates To Environment

“Sooner or later, we will have to recognize that the Earth has rights, too, to live without pollution. What mankind must know is that human beings cannot live without Mother Earth, but the planet can live without humans.” – Evo Morales

Assam’s Nilotpal Bora, who had created sensation a few years ago through his song Majuli and earned multi-million views on YouTube, recreated a song in his way looking at the current environmental scenario.

We may all live different day-to-day lives, but at the end of the day, this land is OUR land. Ambar Das and Manash Mahanta composed a song to help remind us that we are all in this together. Therefore, it’s our duty to find ways to protect our land from any harm. Artist like Nilotpal Bora was inspired by their message and decided to recreate his own version of the song “Nalage”.

If you’ve connected with current environmental issues, then you most likely know the recent development of Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary. The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, recently permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land. Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

The netizens of the state have started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”

Nilotpal does more than just raise awareness around this issue, he also offers specific examples that we can incorporate into our daily lives.

“Couple of days back,heard this beautiful song “Nalage” created by respected musician,brothers Ambar Das & Manash Mahanta,Then decided to recreate this song in my way looking at the current environmental scenario”, Nilotpal Bora said. He is captivated by nature’s beauty and extremely disappointed with what mankind has done to it.

The Earth has so much to offer us, and yet the only thing we give it in return is harm and destruction. If we hold the power to change the world then we have the power to help it. We must learn to respect and appreciate the peace and prosperity brought by mother Earth, otherwise we have no choice but to sacrifice our children’s futures.

Here’s the entire team of NALAGE

Nalage – a Nilotpal Bora version

Vocals – Little Annie,Emon,Nilotpal Bora,Zion & Ambar Das

Additional Voice – Pranshu Protim Bora

Additional Programming- Anubhav Gogoi

Sound Design – Kingshuk Moran

Mixing & Mastering – Diganta Bordoloi at Studio Audioholic(Guwahati)

Poster design : Nakib Ahmed

Video Editing : Shaunak Shayan

Let’s pledge for a healthier and happier world.