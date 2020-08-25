Top StoriesWorld

COVID-19: Tourists Can’t Visit Bali Till Year End

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major setback to globetrotters, the famous Indonesian island of Bali would reportedly be closed to tourists till the end of this year.

This was informed by island’s governor, Wayan Koster, in a recent statement.

A BBC report quoted the governor as saying, “The situation in Indonesia is not conducive to allow international tourists to visit the country, including Bali.”

The governor added that reopening demands careful preparation and “prudency”, as any untoward incident may sully the reputation of the island as well as the country.

Reports suggest that the authorities at Bali, famous for pristine beaches and Hindu temples, had earlier planned to welcome foreign tourists from next month, but in light of the recent spike in the rate of infections in Indonesia, such a decision was taken.

Bali has posted 4,576 coronavirus infections and 52 deaths till Monday.   

