COVID-19: TSR Jawan Tests Positive: 2nd Case In Tripura

Tripura reported its second COVID-19 case on Friday after a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Announcing this, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “ALERT! One more #COVID19 positive case in Tripura has been confirmed, taking the total number to 02.

The patient is 32 years old Male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra & has traveled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train.”

The patient has admitted to GB Pant hospital in Agartala by Friday night and the post in which he was serving will be totally sealed to avert further spread of COVID-19.

The jawan had returned from Madhya Pradesh and he was kept in isolation by the battalion.

Although the state government had taken a number of measures to maintain social distancing, the second COVID-19 positive was confirmed by the health department on Friday evening.

The first positive case was reported on April 6 after a 45-year-old woman from Gomati district tested positive with travel history to Assam’s Guwahati.

