COVID-19: Two More Die In Assam

Assam registered two coronavirus related deaths on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on twitter.

Out of the two deaths, one was reported from Sivasagar and the other was reported from Dibrugarh.

“Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Bibeka Rajkhowa (93) of Dibrugarh and Late Rumi Cheleng (65) of Sivasagar.”

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Please take care.



Om Shanti 🙏 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 4, 2020

The death tally of the state now stood at 987, while, the death rate is at 0.46 percent.