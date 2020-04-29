COVID-19: Two more patients discharged

Two more COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday evening informed that Hajrat Ali (35) from Dhubri and Samirul Haque (22) from Goalpara are discharged from MMCH after having tested negative for 3 consecutive times.

Pleased to share that two more #COVID19 patients – Hazrat Ali of Dhubri and Samirul of Goalpara – are being discharged from MMCH after having tested negative for 3 consecutive times. They go for 14-day quarantine.



Now the number of active positive cases in Assam is 7. pic.twitter.com/HAwIkeYpXS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 29, 2020

So far Assam has reported 37 Coronavirus cases and 29 patients have been released from hospitals. With one person from Hailakandi district died on April 10, the total number of active positive cases in Assam stands at 7.