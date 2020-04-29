COVID-19: Two more patients discharged

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19: Two more COVID-19 patients discharged
113

Two more COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday evening informed that Hajrat Ali (35) from Dhubri and Samirul Haque (22) from Goalpara are discharged from MMCH after having tested negative for 3 consecutive times.

So far Assam has reported 37 Coronavirus cases and 29 patients have been released from hospitals. With one person from Hailakandi district died on April 10, the total number of active positive cases in Assam stands at 7.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Supari laden truck seized in Sagolia

National

LSR, Hindu, SRCC releases no second cut- offs for several courses

Regional

Outrage over G.U student’s death

Regional

Zubeen enthralls the audience in Nigeria

Regional

9,513 new teachers to be appointed soon

Pratidin Exclusive

2018: A glorious year for Assam sports

Comments
Loading...