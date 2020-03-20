COVID-19| U.P Police to file FIR against Kanika Kapoor| Read Why

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after rumors started doing the rounds earlier in the Friday.

On Friday, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash ordered an FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor under the provisions of the Epidemic Act for allegedly evading screening at the airport on her return from the United Kingdom. Before testing positive for the COVID-19 outbreak, she reportedly took part in multiple parties that were attended by parliamentarians such as Dushyant Singh. There will be a thorough investigation of the list of visitors and locations attended by Kapoor. After investigation, the Lucknow DM will submit the report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department..

Addressing to media, Jyoti Narayan, IG law and order said, “Any person who creates a problem if they are already infected, we can take action as per IPC and Epidemic Act. Lucknow DM and CMO will take the decision.”

Here are the Details of Kanika Kapoor’s itinerary after return from London: