COVID-19| U.P Police to file FIR against Kanika Kapoor| Read Why
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after rumors started doing the rounds earlier in the Friday.
On Friday, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash ordered an FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor under the provisions of the Epidemic Act for allegedly evading screening at the airport on her return from the United Kingdom. Before testing positive for the COVID-19 outbreak, she reportedly took part in multiple parties that were attended by parliamentarians such as Dushyant Singh. There will be a thorough investigation of the list of visitors and locations attended by Kapoor. After investigation, the Lucknow DM will submit the report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department..
Addressing to media, Jyoti Narayan, IG law and order said, “Any person who creates a problem if they are already infected, we can take action as per IPC and Epidemic Act. Lucknow DM and CMO will take the decision.”
Here are the Details of Kanika Kapoor’s itinerary after return from London:
- March 9th to 10th- Stay in Mumbai
- March 11th- Arrival in Lucknow.
- 11th & 12th March- Stayed at Shalimar Gallant Apartment in Mahanagar area of Lko which was recently bought by a family. She participated in ‘Greh Pravesh’ attended by close friends & family.
- March 12th- Attended party during the day at Lokayukta Sanjay Mishra’s place in Gautampalli, Lko.
- March 13th & 14th- Went to her mama’s place in Kanpur. Attended several small get-togethers.
- March 14th evening- Returned to Lko. She stayed at Taj Hotel since her family was shifting stuff in a new home.
- March 14th evening- Attended a party at Former MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy’s place.
- March 15th- Attended another party at friend and socialite Aadesh Seth’s place.
- March 16th onwards- Stayed with her family in Mahanagar area of Lucknow. This is when she started developing Coronavirus symptoms.