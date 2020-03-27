WorldHealth

COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

By Pratidin Bureau
AP News
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that is to say, a temperature and a persistent cough,” Johnson said in a video message posted on Twitter. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he added.

The news comes several days after Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II held their weekly meeting over the telephone as she went into isolation following her son’s positive test.

