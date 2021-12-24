COVID-19: UP Announces Night Curfew from Dec 25 after Madhya Pradesh

After Madhya Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government also imposed night curfew restrictions in the state, among other fresh guidelines in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As per the new guidelines, the UP government has also issued restrictions on guests at weddings, with only 200 people allowed as per COVID-19 protocols.

The night curfew in the state will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced night curfew in the state amid the rising cases of the new variant of coronavirus.

“We are implementing night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. It is worrying that more cases are coming in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi. In Madhya Pradesh too, 30 cases have been found in 24 hours. People keep coming from these states to Madhya Pradesh. Corona’s new form Omicron has reached 16 states of the country. The possibility cannot be ruled out that cases of this variant will come in Madhya Pradesh. Omicron spreads very quickly,” Chouhan said.

