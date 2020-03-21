NationalTop Stories

COVID-19: UP Govt Announces Rs. 1k Per Day for Labourers

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government will provide Rs. 1000 per day to lakhs of daily wage labourers and construction workers to meet their needs.

The announcement comes as India races to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the UP Chief Minister said that 23 people in the state have tested positive of Covid-19 and nine people have recovered so far.

However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around a sixth of all Covid-19 patients become seriously ill. It also said that the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions like heart disease are at greater risk.

According to reports, estimates of the death rate have ranged from less than 1% to as much as 4% depending on location.

The global death toll recently crossed 10,000 while in India four people have lost their lives from the deadly virus while the total number of infected patients rose to 271 in the country.

Continue Reading
You might also like
World

Plane crash in Congo: 25 Dead

Regional

Excise Dept. Shuts Down Delight Bar

Regional

Nurses divide as protest enter Day-5

Regional

Accused in Junu Sarma murder case arrested

Regional

Noted Artist Benu Mishra passes away

Top Stories

Nilay Dutta wants Clause VI committee report in public domain

Comments
Loading...