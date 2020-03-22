COVID-19: Urban areas of Bihar Lockdown till 31st March

After the first death due to coronavirus on Sunday, the Bihar government has decided to lockdown the urban areas by 31 March. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with the health officials for about three hours and after this, it was announced to lockdown the district headquarters, subdivision headquarters, and block headquarters.

Rural areas are excluded from this. It has been decided to shut down all private establishments, private offices and public transport. After the meeting, a decision will be taken again on March 31, given the circumstances given.

Releasing the message to the people of Bihar after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the entire human race is in crisis due to Coronavirus. We are all combating this epidemic firmly. Necessary precautions are also being taken, but keeping in mind the severity of this disease, it is necessary for every person to be alert. The best solution is social distancing.

He added that in lock-down establishments related to essential and mandatory services – medical services, food, and grocery establishments, drug stores, dairy – dairy-related establishments, petrol pumps and CNG stations, banking, ATMs, post offices and print and electronic media, etc. services and vehicles being used for these services have been kept outside the purview of this order.