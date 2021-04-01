HealthTop Stories

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for People Above 45 Yrs Begins Today

By Pratidin Bureau
The COVID-19 vaccine for all Indians above 45 years of age started on Thursday. The government announced this last month in a bid to speed up the process of inoculating the people of the country.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and Chairperson, Empowered Group on Covid vaccination chaired a high-level meeting to review the status, pace, and issues regarding Covid vaccination across the country.

According to the Union health ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN website or by visiting the nearest vaccination center after 3 pm and getting on-site registration done, reported Hindustan Times.

Bhushan said that those who want to go for on-site registration need to go to their nearest vaccination centre with an identity document. The document can be an Aadhaar Card, voter ID, bank passbook, passport and ration card.

