COVID-19 Vaccine By April 2021 – Health Minister

In a positive development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the country by the first quarter of 2021.

The Minister, while addressing the first episode of his Sunday Samvaad — a social media interaction programme, said, “It (The vaccine) may be ready by the first quarter of next year.”

During the address, he also said that the government would take full precautions while conducting human trials. In this connection, he said that issues like “vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines, etc., are also being discussed intensely.”

He also added that the vaccine will be first administered on those who need it the most.