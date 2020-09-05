HealthNationalTop Stories

COVID-19 Vaccine Expected in Mid-2021: WHO

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
1

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on Friday said that the large-scale global distribution of vaccines of COVID-19 cannot be expected until mid-2021.

Briefing the media, Dr. Swaminathan said, “So realistically speaking, probably the second half, the middle of 2021 – maybe the second quarter, the third quarter of 2021 – is when we can start seeing doses actually flowing into countries so that they can start to immunize their populations.” This timeline is based on the fact that Phase 3 trials of many candidate vaccines are not expected to be concluded until the end of the current year, the WHO’s chief scientist added.

“We expect results from some of the candidates, which are already in Phase 3 trials, to come by the end of the year or beginning of next year, following which they’ll have to be scaling [up] manufacturing to produce the hundreds of millions of doses that are going to be needed. In fact, the world is going to need billions of doses, and that is going to take time to manufacture. So we have to be optimistic and realistic at the same time,” Swaminathan commented.

Related News

China Abducts 5 Persons From Arunachal Pradesh

ICMR Issues New Testing Advisory For COVID-19

Automobile Giant Daimler Makes India Global Base

Chhattisgarh: Bus Collision Kills 7

You might also like
Regional

CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide In Bijni

Business

RBI Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Percent

National

PM Modi Avoids Hotel, Takes Bath at Airport in Foreign Transit: Amit Shah

Regional

14-Hours Manipur Bandh Called on August 1

Regional

Phani Bhusan Choudhury admitted to hospital

Top Stories

Centre has no money to pay GST Share to State Govts

Comments
Loading...