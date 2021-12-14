COVID-19 Vaccine for Children to Launch in Next 6 Months: SII

Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that his company plans to launch the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for children in India in the next six months.

The CEO said that the biopharmaceutical company is conducting phase II/III clinical trial of Nanoparticle Vaccine (Liquid) (COVOVAX) in 920 subjects of 2-17 years age group.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid (NEGVAC) and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of children and beneficiaries aged less than 18 years, reported Times Now.

Following COVID-19 vaccines are under clinical trials in India for age-group of less than 18 years:

Bharat Biotech is conducting phase II/III clinical trial of COVAXIN and has submitted interim safety and immunogenicity data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Biological E Ltd is conducting phase II/III clinical trial of RBD of SARS-CoV-2 gene in 624 subjects of ≥5 to <18years age group.

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd is conducting Phase II/III clinical trial of Ad.26COV.2S vaccine in age group of 12-17 years (Global Clinical trial wherein India is one of the clinical trial sites).

