COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout In India From January 16

The COVID-19 vaccine in India will start rolling out from January 16, the union government announced today.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary and other senior officials to review India’s preparedness for the vaccine drive.

“After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” an official press release by the government stated.

The meeting to discuss vaccine rollout comes days after the country’s drug regulator approved restricted emergency use of two vaccines against Covid – Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

According to the drug regulator, Covishield – developed by Oxford University and being manufactured by Serum Institute – is over 70 percent effective while Covaxin is currently on phase 3 trials but is “safe and provides a robust immune response.”

It was informed that top priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, which is estimated to be around 3 crore people. This will be followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities. An estimated 27 crore people fall under this category.

PM Modi further mentioned about the ‘Co-WIN’ vaccine delivery management system which will provide real-time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and will also be used to track the beneficiaries of the vaccine. According to the government, more than 79 lakh beneficiaries have already registered on the digital platform.

Notably, PM Modi will also chair a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states on January 11 (Monday) to discuss the coronavirus situation and vaccine rollout preparedness in the country.