COVID-19 Vaccine Should be Free for All: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that every citizen in the country should get the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Kejriwal while asked by reporters in Delhi whether his government would provide coronavirus vaccine for free to residents, he said that the entire country should get it for free. “It’s everyone’s right. We will see when the vaccine comes, what it’s like and how much it costs,” said Kejriwal.

The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost, reported news agency ANI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party’s manifesto.

releasing the manifesto, Sitharaman said, “As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”