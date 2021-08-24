COVID-19 Vaccine Slots Can Now be Booked on WhatsApp

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.

Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.



“Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send ‘Book Slot’ to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and follow the steps…Book today: wa.me/919013151515,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Talking about this new use-case launch, ShivnathThukral, Director – Public Policy, WhatsApp, said, “We are delighted to be associated with MyGov and the Ministry of Health. From the beginning of the pandemic to now, we have worked together with the singular aim of providing citizens with the most relevant benefits in order to help communities recover quickly. Whether it’s about providing authentic void-related information or enabling vaccine-certificate downloads or, now, about accelerating and easing the process of vaccination bookings for people, our collaboration has unlocked technology’s potential to extend benefits to citizens at scale. Judging by the large numbers of people who have placed their trust in the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot and availed themselves of the benefits, this is an important step in our journey to become a digitally empowered country. As a platform, we are fully committed to supporting our Government’s efforts to help fight this COVID-19 pandemic.”

How to book slots via WhatsApp

Add MyGov Corona Helpdesk 9013151515 as a contact

Send ‘Book Slot’ to this number on WhatsApp

Enter the 6-digit OTP you get via SMS

In the WhatsApp chat, choose your preferred date and location, basis pin code and vaccine type.

Get confirmation and visit the vaccination centre on the day of your appointment

In a tweet, CEO of MyGov Abhishek Singh said, “Now book vaccination slot by simply sending ‘Book Slot’ to @MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on @WhatsApp, verify OTP & follow the steps.”

