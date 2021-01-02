“COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free Across India”: Health Minister

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while talking to the media on Saturday, stated that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free of cost across the nation. He made the statement after reviewing the dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s Guru Tej Bahadur (GTB) hospital.

“Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country,” the minister told ANI.

The vaccine dry run has commenced today in all the states and union territories government, the objective of which is to “assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation”.