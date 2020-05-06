COVID-19: +Ve Cases In India Near 50,000-Mark| Death Toll At 1,694

COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 49,391 with 1,694 deaths. There are 33,514 active cases while 14,182 have been cured/ discharged, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

PM Modi yesterday chaired a meeting of the Task Force on Corona Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Diagnosis, and Testing.

The PM took a detailed review of the current status of India’s efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis, and testing.

1,694 people have died of coronavirus in India and 49,391 cases have been reported in the country so far, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 2,958 new cases and 126 deaths.

The country’s recovery rate – the number of patients who have successfully fought the illness – stood at 28.71 percent this morning. A total of 14,183 patients have recovered so far.

Maharashtra has highest COVID-19 cases: 15,525, followed by Gujarat: 6,245, Delhi: 104, Tamil Nadu: 4,058, Rajasthan: 3,158, Madhya Pradesh: 3,049 and Uttar Pradesh: 2,880.

The novel coronavirus cases have crossed 3.7 million marks globally with over 2,50,000 deaths.