Covid-19 War: Assam’s Frontline workers to get Rs 50 lakh accident cover

Important decisions of the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on April 7, 2020.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday decided to bring the employees of all departments engaged in the frontline against Coronavirus outbreak like ASTC, Power Department etc. under the insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh along with the health and police department officials.

It also decided to deduct 30 per cent of the salary of the Chief Minister and other members of the State Council of Ministers and the MLAs for a period of one year. The fund thus accrued will be used for the treatment and management of COVID-19.

In its last meeting held on 30 March, 2020 decision was taken to dispense Rs. 1 thousand one-time relief to the poor beneficiaries who don’t have cards under National Food Security Act. However, effecting a slight change in its last decision, the meeting decided to allot Rs. 1 thousand to 150 families instead of 100 families in each GP inhabited by 5 thousand or less people, Rs. 1 thousand to 200 families instead of 150 families in each GP inhabited by 5 to 10 thousand people, Rs. 1 thousand to 250 families instead of 200 families in each GP inhabited by 10 thousand people or more, Rs. 1 thousand each to 300 families in each GP areas inhabited by 10 to 15 thousand people, Rs. 1 thousand each to 350 families inhabited by 15 to 25 thousand people, Rs. 1 thousand each to 300 families instead of 250 families in each ward of GMC and to Rs. 1 thousand each to 150 families instead of 100 families to other town committees of the state.

Gaon Panchayat presidents or members, Anchalik Panchayat members and Jila Parishad members or their family members would not be eligible to receive financial assistance, irrespective of possessing or not possessing a National Food Security Act (NFSA) card. State Government would ensure authenticity of the beneficiary list.

State Government would not pass any directives regarding lockdown and Central Government directives on lockdown would continue keeping social distancing norms intact.

The Deputy Commissioners would have to maintain social distance while implementing Central Government directives on lockdown.

State Government would hold meeting of its Council of Ministers on April 12, 2020 after receiving guidelines regarding relaxation of lockdown from the Central Government and decisions would be taken in the meeting about continuing lockdown in the State.

The concerned departments would ensure regular monthly disbursals of financial assistance to beneficiaries under Kushal Konwar Old Age Pension Scheme.