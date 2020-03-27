Covid-19: WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY

India’s coronavirus figure has jumped to 694 after 88 new cases were reported yesterday, the highest in India in a single day. The death toll due to COVID-19 also rose to 16.

The Indian government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.7-trillion stimulus to help those hit by the 21-day lockdown in the country, saying “no one will go hungry”. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, meanwhile, will address the media at 10 am today.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 500,000 as of Thursday noon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University in the US. The fresh figure reached 510,108 cases with 22,993 deaths.

U.S. deaths have now topped 1,200, in another grim update for a global outbreak that has wreaked havoc on economies and established routines of life. Worldwide, the death toll climbed past 23,000, according to Johns Hopkins’ running count.

The coronavirus is taking a growing toll on the U.S. military, and commanders and senior officials are bracing for worse. From nuclear missile fields at home to war zones abroad, from flight lines to ships at sea, the Pentagon is striving to shield vital missions even as it faces urgent calls for help on the civilian front.

China is temporarily barring most foreigners from entering the country as it seeks to curb the number of imported coronavirus cases. In India, some of the country’s legions of poor and others thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid from public and private groups working to ensure people have enough to eat.

The Trump administration is sticking with its crowd-friendly waiver of entrance fees at national parks during the coronavirus pandemic, as managers at some parks try and fail to keep visitors a safe distance apart and communities appeal for a shutdown at the parks still open. The administration agreed last week to close some parks, including Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains, after requests from the park managers.