COVID-19| Work From Home: BSNL Introduces Free Broadband Plans

BSNL has come up with a new ‘Work@Home’ broadband plan to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus in India. Since the majority of the corporate employees are working from home itself, BSNL wants them to choose its new offering, which comes at zero cost.

BSNL’s Work@Home is being offered to all the users for free across all the circles of the country. However, there’s one catch with this new offering from BSNL. Only the existing BSNL users with a landline connection can avail this plan at free of cost.

The BSNL Work@Home plan offers a user 5GB daily data at 10 Mbps speeds and unlimited data at 1 Mbps speeds. The FUP limit is on the lower side and the speeds offered by the company aren’t impressive too. Nevertheless, the company is providing the plan for free and there is no installation or monthly or security deposit involved whatsoever.

However, it is worth noting that the Work@Home plan will be available only to the BSNL landline customers. So basically BSNL wants the existing landline users to convert to broadband subscribers and avail the benefits for free. As for voice calling, BSNL says that users can still avail of the free calling benefit as per their landline plan. This could mean that subscribers will still have to pay for their landline plan every month, but the broadband benefits will be offered for free.