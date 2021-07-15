Covid Alert: Public Entry Barred In BTC Secretariat & BTCLA

By Pratidin Bureau on July 15, 2021

Public entry in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat and Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), Kokrajhar has been suspended from July 16 to 23.

An official notification issued by the Principal Secretary of BTC stated that keeping in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 among the officers and employees of BTC Secretariat and BTCLA the decision to bar entries of the public in both the venues were undertaken.

Moreover, the following advisories have been taken to contain and control the spread of the virus in both venues.

  1. All employees (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine shall attend office.
  2. BTC Secretariat employees should get vaccinated else their salary for the month of July 2021 will be held up.
  3. Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the rooms, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces and sanitizing their premises.
  4. Employees who are high risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions to take extra precautions.
  5. All officials are advised to take care of their own health and look out for respiratory symptoms/fever and if feeling unwell, should leave the work place immediately after informing/reporting controlling officer.

Further, the notification also directed all secretaries to ensure strict compliance with the advisories.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)
