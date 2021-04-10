Top StoriesRegional

COVID Alert: Sec 144 Clamped In Lakhimpur

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
38

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district, Lakhimpur on has imposed Section 144 of CrPCC with immediate effect.

Lakhimpur deputy commissioner Khargeswar Pegu, the district administration has imposed restrictions on public movements, wear face masks by individuals in all the public places, places of work, offices, markets, public and private transport and to keep social distance and bans spitting in public places.

The government and non-government institutions, business places, shops, hotels, and restaurants have been asked to provide thermal scanners, sanitizers, and wash facilities at the entry points, the order read.

