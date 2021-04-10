COVID Alert: Sec 144 Imposed In Dhubri

To contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus in the state, the Dhubri district administration on Saturday imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC across the district.

Dhubri district’ s deputy commissioner made wearing of face masks by all individuals in public cases, frequent usage of sanitisers, and practice atleast two metres of social distancing.

Section 144 has also been imposed in Sivasagar, Haildakandi and some parts of Biswanath last week.

Assam on Friday reported 281 new COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 1,263. The overall cases have touched 2,19,553.