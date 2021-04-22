COVID Alert: UAE Bans Flights From India From Sunday

The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days starting from Sunday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 24, and is subject to review after 10 days”, the Gulf News reported.

“Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will also not be permitted to board from any other point to the UAE”, the report added.

“However, departure flights will continue to operate and the ban will not extend to UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations”, it said.

India recorded the world’s highest number of 3,14,835 COVID-19 cases in one day on Thursday.