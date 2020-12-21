Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 101 New Cases, 93 Recoveries

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
47

Assam registered 101 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.63% with 3525 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 24139 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.42%.

Meanwhile, 93 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.89% with 210962 cases.

Related News

COVID-19: Three More Die In Assam

11 Grenades Dropped By Drone From Pakistan Recovered

Private: Arms, Ammunition Recovered Near Orang National Park

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts On Big Island

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215510.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

You might also like
Regional

Uruka Hires Robot ‘Palki’ Waitress

Regional

Gold Seized from Guwahati Railway Station, 1 Held

National

LSR, Hindu, SRCC releases no second cut- offs for several courses

Top Stories

Covid-19: 92 more patients discharged in Assam

Pratidin Exclusive

Why BJP is so arrogant in CAB?

Regional

Know your Lok Sabha constituency: Nowgong

Comments
Loading...