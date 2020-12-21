COVID Assam: 101 New Cases, 93 Recoveries

Assam registered 101 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.63% with 3525 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 24139 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.42%.

Meanwhile, 93 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.89% with 210962 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215510.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.