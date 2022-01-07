COVID Assam: 1,167 New Cases, Positivity Rate Surges To 3.32 %

Assam on Friday registered 1,167 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 3,601. The positivity rate has yet again surged to 3.32 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 253 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 35,127 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (517), Kamrup Rural (96), Hojai (61), and Tinsukia (51).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,24,499 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,13,373. The recovery rate stood at 98.22 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,178 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

