COVID Assam: 13 New Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam reported 13 new COVID cases on Monday in Assam, while 70 patients were discharged today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,17,154.

The active caseload has reduced to 476. The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (5) and Tinsukia (2).

The recoveries have touched 2,14,248 with 98.66 percent.

Meanwhile, one person has succumbed to coronavirus death. The tally stands at 1,083 at 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process is underway and so far 39, 724 have taken COVID jabs.

