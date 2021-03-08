Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 14 New Cases, 17 Discharged

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
40

Assam reported 14 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, while, 17 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 277.

The new cases were detected out of 15,243 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported (9) cases, Dibrugarh (2), and Tinsukua (3). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,094 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,14,964cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,682.

