COVID Assam: 164 New Cases Detected

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam detected 164 new coronavirus case were registered on Friday, taking the active caseload of the state to 3204. The active cases rate is 1.51 per cent.

Of the new cases, 57 persons from Kamrup Metro were tested positive with the virus. The cases were detected out of 18270 tests conducted today with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, 207026 recovered patients were discharged today. The recovery rate has soared to 98.02 per cent. The fatalities of the state have touched to 971.

So far, the state’s total caseload has surged to 211204.

