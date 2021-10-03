COVID Assam: 193 New Cases, Positivity Rate 0.64 %

Assam on Sunday logged 193 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 2,839. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.64 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 30,035 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Only one death was reported today in Golaghat, while, 324 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (103), Jorhat (21), Cachar (9), Nagaon (7).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,92,838 with a recovery rate of 98.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,881 with a death rate of 0.98 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 6,02,905.

