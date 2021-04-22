COVID Assam: 1,931 New Cases, 10 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 1,931 fresh cases of coronavirus, pushing the active cases tally to 10,571. Further, ten coronavirus related deaths were recorded today.

The new cases were detected out of 73,428 conducted in the last 24 hours, of which Kamrup Metro 680, Dibrugarh at 143, Kamrup Rural at 136, and Nagaon at 103. Today’ cases positivity rate was 2.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, 398 patients were discharged today. With a recovery rate of 94.34 per cent, the state has a 2,17,991 recoveries.

The deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro (3), Karbi Anglong (2), Dibrugarh (1), Tinsukia (1), Barpeta (1), Karimganj (1), and Sonitpur (1). The total fatalities in the state touched 1,160.

The state’s overall caseload now stood at 2,31,069.

