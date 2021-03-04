COVID Assam: 20 New Cases, 15 Discharged

Assam reported 20 new cases of coronavirus on Thursdaay, while, 15 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 279.

The new cases were detected out of 13,856 tests conducted , out of which Kamrup (12), and Tinsukia (5), Cachar, Dibrugarh and Udalguri each reported one case . Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,093 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate has spiked to 98.75 per cent with 2,14,894- cases.

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,613.

