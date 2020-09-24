COVID Assam: 2091 New Cases Detected

Assam recorded 2091 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the active caseload of the state to 32262.

Confirming the detection of the new cases, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the new cases were registered out of 28993 tests that were conducted today and the positivity rate of the caseload is at 7.21%

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 1,32,709 while the death tally has crossed 600 with 608 fatalities.

The confirmed cases to date stands at 16558.