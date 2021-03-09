Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 22 New Cases, 2 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported 22 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while, 15 cured patients were discharged today. Meanwhile, two deaths were registered.

 The active cases of the state stood at 282.

The new cases were detected out of 15,243 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported (11) cases, Tinsukia (8), Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Kamrup Rural reported one each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.15 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,096 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,14,979 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,704.

