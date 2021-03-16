Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 22 New Cases, 21 Cured

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
22

Assam reported 22 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, while, 21 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 266.  

The new cases were detected out of 14,534 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported ten cases, Tinsukia (7), Morigaon (4) , and Cachar (1). Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,099 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.76 per cent with 2,15,127 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,839.

