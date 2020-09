Assam detected 2394 new cases of COVID-19 today, while, 2464 patients were discharged.

Out of 32478 tests done in the last 24 hours, Kamrup M reported 556; Dibrugarh 184; Jorhat- 161 and Golaghat- 158. The positivity rate is at 7.37%

The active caseload of the state is 29091 while 119364 recoveries have been registered.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the state has crossed 500 mark with 511 fatalities.