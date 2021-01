29 more new cases of coronavirus on Thursday were reported in Assam, while, 95 patients were discharged today.

The active caseload has been 691.

The recoveries have touched 2,13,952 with 98.57 per cent.

The COVID-19 deaths have reached at 1,087 with 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, vaccination process is underway and so far 28, 918 has taken COVID jabs.