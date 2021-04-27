Covid Assam: 3,132 Active Cases Reported Today

Assam on Tuesday reported 3, 132 fresh Covid related cases, taking the active cases of the state to 19, 923.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 1, 313 Covid infected patients, followed by Dibrugarh at 228, Kamrup Rural at 197, and Jorhat at 127. Today’s positivity rate is 5 per cent. The new cases were detected out of 62, 628.

Meanwhile, 955 cured patients were discharged today. The total recoveries have touched 2, 21, 199 with 90. 77 per cent.

Further, 18 deaths have been recorded today – the highest single-day death tally – during the second wave.

The total fatalities have increased to 1, 233 with 0.51 per cent.

