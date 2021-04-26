Covid Assam: 3,137 New Cases, 15 Deaths

Assam registered 3, 137 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 17, 764 in the state. The positivity rate of the state is 4.29 per cent.

Further, 15 Covid-related deaths were reported today.

The new cases have been detected out of 73,181 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Kamrup Metro reported 1, 153, Dibrugarh at 268, Kamrup (Rural) at 255, Darrang at 127.

Meanwhile, 828 cured patients were discharged today. The total recoveries have reached 2, 20, 344 with a recovery rate of 91.55 per cent.

The fatalities in the state has touched 1,215. Today’s deaths were recorded from Kamrup (8), Dibrugarh (3), Barpeta (2), and Goalpara (1).