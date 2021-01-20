Top StoriesRegional

COVID Assam: 32 Fresh Cases, 2 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam recorded 32 new coronavirus related cases on Wednesday pushing the active cases to 1316, while two deaths were reported as well.

The new cases were detected out of 15, 795 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of  0.20 per cent.

The positive cases have been reported from Kamrup (8), Dibrugarh (5), Nagaon (5), Cachar (4), and Karimganj (4).

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,077 cases. However, 1347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

In addition, 98 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,179. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.25 per cent.

As of today, the total caseload of the state has touched 2, 16,919.

NHM has also stated that the cumulative beneficiaries of the first dose of COVID vaccine is in the state till date is 7585.

