COVID-19: Assam Logs 321 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.81 %

Assam on Sunday recorded 321 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,999. The positivity rate of the state has surged 0.81 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 36,729 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 372 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (84), Jorhat (33), Darrang (28), and Nalbari (17).

The district-wise deaths are – Jorhat (3), Charaideo (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,79,935 with a recovery rate of 97.97 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,699 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,91,980.