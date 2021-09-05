COVID-19: Assam Logs 321 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.81 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Sunday recorded 321 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,999. The positivity rate of the state has surged 0.81 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 36,729 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 6 deaths were reported today, while, 372 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (84), Jorhat (33), Darrang (28), and Nalbari (17).

Related News

Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Bhabanipur Seat In WB…

4 Mizoram Youths Held For Allegedly Selling Country Liquor…

Cong Names Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain As Manipur Poll…

2 Healthcare Workers Showing Nipah Virus Symptoms: Kerala…

The district-wise deaths are – Jorhat (3), Charaideo (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,79,935 with a recovery rate of 97.97 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,699 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,91,980.

You might also like
Sports

Lavlina Borgohain qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Top Stories

Numaligarh: Cyclist Dies After Being Rammed By Truck

Assam

Boundary Issues With Assam To Be Settled Outside Court: Arunachal CM

Top Stories

Hyderabad: Covid + Prisoners Escape From Hospital

Assam

Juria: Woman Electrocuted To Death

National

Mass exodus from Gujarat, Assamese stranded