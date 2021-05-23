Covid 19HealthTop Stories

COVID Assam: 3,563 New Cases, Positivity Rate At 5.68 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
40

Assam on Sunday logged 3,563 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 51,764. Today’s positivity rate is 5.68 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 62,722 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,785 discharges and 72 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded 624 cases, 408 in Dibrugarh, 310 in Tinsukia and 249 in Cachar.

The total deaths counts district-wise are: Kamrup Metro (11), Dibrugarh (8), Golaghat (6), Jorhat (6), Kamrup Rural (6), Cachar (5), Nagaon (5), Kabi Anglong (4), Barpeta (3), Bongaigaon (3), Darrang (3), Nalbari (3), Tinsukia (2), Biswanath (1), Goalpara (1), Morigaon (1), Sivasagar (1), Sonipur (1), South Salmara (1), Udalguri (1).

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,13,333 with 84.87 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,69,183.

